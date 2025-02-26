Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF makes up about 1.6% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOXX. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 373.7% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 71,169 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 2,708.2% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 47,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,040 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 145,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 30,336 shares in the last quarter.
Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BATS:BOXX opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63.
About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF
The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.
