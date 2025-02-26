Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Invests $932,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,563 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 253,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $58.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

