Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Invests $603,000 in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of JBBB opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

