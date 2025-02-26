Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Invests $5.95 Million in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.4% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $102.23. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.19.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

