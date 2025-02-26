Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Invests $449,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 37,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 111,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

