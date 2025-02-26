Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Invests $226,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,376.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 166,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,383,000 after acquiring an additional 155,328 shares in the last quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $407.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

