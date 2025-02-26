Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 38,750 SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,406,000 after purchasing an additional 788,242 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,769,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,374,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,365,000 after acquiring an additional 418,108 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,252,000 after acquiring an additional 272,442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $26.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

