Magna International Inc. (MGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Magna International has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

MGA opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. Magna International has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magna International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Magna International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

