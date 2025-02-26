Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MADGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Mader Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

