Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXFR

Luxfer Price Performance

Shares of LXFR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. 159,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,771. The company has a market cap of $370.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.58%.

About Luxfer

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.