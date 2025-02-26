Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXFR
Luxfer Price Performance
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Luxfer Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.58%.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.
See Also
