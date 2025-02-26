Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Shares Sold by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,945 shares during the period. Lument Finance Trust accounts for 0.1% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Lument Finance Trust worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFT opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.07. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

