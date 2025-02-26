Lucid Group’s (LCID) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
