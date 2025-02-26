Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.150-12.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.5 billion-$84.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.8 billion.
LOW stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,349. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.94.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
