Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) COO Gregory A. Potts Sells 10,000 Shares

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) COO Gregory A. Potts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $13,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,852.30. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lottery.com Stock Up 14.2 %

NASDAQ:LTRY traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 2,695,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,769,308. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lottery.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 594.64% and a negative return on equity of 88.86%.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

