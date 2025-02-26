Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $22.67 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 185.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,214 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Leidos worth $22,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.27.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.22 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

