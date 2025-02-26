Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,703 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $14,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMG stock opened at $165.83 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

