LiveRamp’s (RAMP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,038.50 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

