LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Trading Up 4% – Still a Buy?

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $49.33. Approximately 235,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 442,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIVN. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 98.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,546.78. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

