LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

LIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of LIVN opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,546.78. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 153,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 47,494 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in LivaNova by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in LivaNova by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 439,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 93,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

