Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.51.

LAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cormark raised Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Shares of LAC opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $610.19 million, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.68. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.