LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Trading 2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.51. 10,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 6,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $5.15 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 40.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 207,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,182,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,129 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

