LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

LINKBANCORP has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. LINKBANCORP has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

LINKBANCORP stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. LINKBANCORP has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 15.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LINKBANCORP will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

