Lingotto Investment Management LLP Purchases 205,256 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 205,256 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 4.1% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned 0.28% of Schlumberger worth $152,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,442,229. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $55.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.