Lingotto Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

