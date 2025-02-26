Lingotto Investment Management LLP Acquires 3,355 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17,641.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 130,724 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 978.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,861 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,574,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 140,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after buying an additional 65,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,192,000 after buying an additional 56,082 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.5 %

H stock opened at $138.72 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $128.91 and a twelve month high of $168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.84.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HSBC cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.