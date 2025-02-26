LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,407,000. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,822,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,166,000 after purchasing an additional 104,029 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 219,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VCSH opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

