LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 549 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $513.32 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $326.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $522.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.54.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

