LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

