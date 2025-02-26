LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGOFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 334,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,786,000. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for 10.6% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors owned about 0.28% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGGO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

