LGL Partners LLC Has $64.60 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LGL Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.4% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $597.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $600.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

