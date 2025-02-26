LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $557.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

