Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 93096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Leonardo Price Performance
About Leonardo
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
