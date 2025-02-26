Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.14. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 646 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lavoro from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised Lavoro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $577.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.38). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lavoro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

