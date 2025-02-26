Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.44. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $56.44 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

