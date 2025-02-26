Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and traded as high as $13.85. Lands’ End shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 659,994 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Lands’ End Stock Up 13.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $390.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 82.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 48.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 69,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

