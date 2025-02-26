Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,581 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $119,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

