Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $513.32 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $326.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.54.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

