Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

