Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $16.65 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after buying an additional 362,700 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271,626 shares during the period. Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 74,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,135,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ESGD opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

