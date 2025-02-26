Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 115,455 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 246.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,455 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NCP Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,072,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 746,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,734,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,242 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 13,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,136. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

View Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KMI opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.