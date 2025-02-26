Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of KQQQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. 10,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

