Krista Davis Sells 1,000 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,164.80. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Krista Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

