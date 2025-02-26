Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.
KTB opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $96.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
