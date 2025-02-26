Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Issues Earnings Results

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Klabin had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

Klabin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KLBAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235. Klabin has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Klabin’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klabin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

