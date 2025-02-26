Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after buying an additional 1,073,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after buying an additional 1,001,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,059,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,987,000 after purchasing an additional 722,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,768,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 8,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,925,000 after purchasing an additional 405,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.71 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.