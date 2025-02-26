Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,513.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 31,617 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

