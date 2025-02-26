Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 164,152 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,734,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,242 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,550,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,485,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after purchasing an additional 164,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,422,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,136 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

