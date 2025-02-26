Killam Apartment REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

KMP.UN traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.67. 129,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,407. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMP.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.