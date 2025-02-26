Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Down 1.0 %

KTCC stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Key Tronic by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the third quarter worth $63,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 749,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Key Tronic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 141,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.