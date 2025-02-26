Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Trading Down 1.0 %
KTCC stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.53.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
