Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Kenvue by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVUE opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KVUE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

